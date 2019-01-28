Image caption The northbound carriageway was shut near Stansted following the crash

A man has been reported for driving without due care and attention and driving while unfit through drink and drugs after a three-vehicle crash on the M11 in Essex.

The northbound carriageway was shut near Stansted Airport following the crash at 05:20 GMT on Friday.

One driver has life-changing injuries after two lorries crashed after one stopped due to a collision with a car.

The reported man is due to be summonsed to appear in court.

Image copyright Emilie Errante Image caption The crash caused long queues at Stansted Airport after delaying drivers

The arrested man, a 45-year-old Romanian, was driving a Volvo lorry. He was arrested at the scene and has been "reported for process", police said.

He has not been charged yet, but has been summonsed to appear in court on a date to be fixed.

The driver of a Mercedes lorry, a man in his 40s from Milton Keynes, was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

Police said the Volvo had stopped after a "non-injury collision" with a black Ford Galaxy.

The crash caused major delays for passengers using the airport and traffic officers had to issue a warning to people against leaving their cars on the motorway and walking to the terminal.