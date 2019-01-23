Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Dwayne Forrester was stabbed to death in July

A sixth person has been arrested over the killing of a 21-year-old man stabbed to death last summer.

Dwayne Forrester was found injured in Little Garth, Pitsea, Basildon, at about 20:45 BST on 7 July.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender after a police search in Billericay.

Two men from London, aged 21 and 23, and three boys from Basildon, aged 15, 16 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of murder by Essex Police on Tuesday.

Two of the boys were also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The 40-year-old was also arrested on firearms offences after police found ammunition at the property in Pilgrim's Close.

They were the first arrests made in connection with Mr Forrester's murder.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Dwayne Forrester, pictured in the white top, died from a single stab wound

CCTV footage was released last year showed Mr Forrester walking through Brundish, in Pitsea, minutes before the attack.

The 17-year-old boy has been released on bail until 13 February while the 15 and 16-year-olds have been bailed until 16 February.

The men remain in custody.