Image copyright Patrick Sheridan/PA Image caption Ellie Yarrow-Sanders disappeared with her son Olly Sheridan in July

A woman who disappeared with her three-year-old son has been urged to "see sense" by the child's father.

Olly Sheridan has been missing from Basildon, Essex, with his mother Ellie Yarrow-Sanders, 26, since July.

His parents had been embroiled in a custody battle and Miss Yarrow-Sanders disappeared a few weeks before she was due to give evidence at a hearing.

Patrick Sheridan begged his estranged partner to let Olly have a "normal childhood", not a life "on the run".

But in a letter shared on social media by her sister, Miss Yarrow-Sanders said she had been warned by her solicitor "there is a strong possibility that Olly will be appointed a guardian by the court".

She said she felt fleeing was "the only thing I could do for Olly to have any semblance of a childhood with his mum".

"I will never let any harm come to Olly," she added.

Image copyright Family handout/PA Image caption Patrick Sheridan urged his estranged partner to "see sense"

Last month, High Court judge Mr Justice Williams waived an anonymity ruling in an effort to aid the search for the pair.

Mr Justice Williams, who oversaw the hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London, said he had "grave concerns" for Olly's welfare.

Mr Sheridan, 45, said Christmas was "unbearable" and added: "Please, if any members of the public who might have seen Olly or have any information, call the police."

He added: "My boy needs both of his parents in his life and not to live a life undercover, hidden away from his family and the rest of the world."

Image copyright Family handout/PA Image caption Mr Sheridan said Olly "needs both of his parents in his life"

Lawyers for Mr Sheridan said Miss Yarrow-Sanders had "gone underground".

Staff at law firm Irwin Mitchell said Miss Yarrow-Sanders had not used her bank accounts or mobile since disappearing with Olly.

A spokeswoman said Miss Yarrow-Sanders's mother travelled to Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, at around the time Olly vanished.

She said Miss Yarrow-Sanders and Olly might also have stayed in the area.