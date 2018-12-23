Image copyright Farid Mernissi/Wikipedia Image caption The Grande Tema docked at Tilbury just before 04:30 GMT on Saturday

Four men who were found hidden on board a cargo ship in the Thames Estuary have been charged with affray.

The Grande Tema was seen sailing in circles on Friday.

Samuel Jolumi, 26, Ishola Sunday, 27, Toheeb Popoola, 26, and Joberto McGee, 20, all of no fixed address, were detained following what Essex Police described as a "complex operation".

They are due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Image copyright Marinetraffic.com Image caption A map showing the Grande Tema in the Thames Estuary at 17:00 GMT on Friday

The 71,000-tonne ship had set off from Lagos, Nigeria, on 10 December.

It docked at Tilbury, Essex, just before 04.30 GMT on Saturday, following the police operation.

Grimaldi Group, which owns the vessel, said four men were discovered on board four days before it docked.