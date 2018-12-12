Image copyright Lucie Blackman Trust Image caption The University of Lincoln graduate arrived in New Zealand in mid-November

The body of British backpacker Grace Millane has been formally identified and returned to her family.

The 22-year-old disappeared in Auckland on 1 December. Police ended their search on Sunday after finding a body on the outskirts of the city.

Det Insp Scott Beard said: "Grace has been returned to her family and they are in the process of organising to take her home in the next few days.

"Work continues to piece together exactly what happened to Grace."

Det Insp Bird said his team was building "a timeline of the circumstances".

Officers are looking for a shovel believed to be connected to the inquiry.

Image caption David Millane, Grace's father, visited the place where her body was found and took part in a traditional Maori blessing

David Millane has flown to New Zealand and visited the place where his daughter's body was found.

He took part in a traditional Maori blessing ceremony alongside Grace's uncle and members of the New Zealand police force.

Miss Millane, from Essex, had been travelling alone in New Zealand for two weeks, following a six-week group trip through South America.

Police believe she was killed between 1 December and 2 December.

A 26-year-old man has appeared in court in New Zealand charged with Miss Millane's murder.