Image copyright Millane Family Image caption Grace Millane turned 22 on Sunday, but has not replied to her family's birthday messages

Police searching for a British backpacker missing in New Zealand say concerns are growing for her safety.

Grace Millane's father is said to be on his way to the country, where his 22-year-old daughter vanished on Saturday.

Miss Millane, from Essex, was last seen at Auckland's Sky City complex and did not respond to messages on her birthday the following day.

Det Insp Scott Beard, of Auckland City Police, said more than 20 staff were working on the case.

He added: "Clearly this is a very stressful time for Grace's family and the longer she remains missing, the more our concern grows for her safety and wellbeing."

A number of unconfirmed sightings have been reported to the force.

Image copyright PA Image caption Grace Millane was last seen at Auckland's Sky City entertainment complex

Miss Millane, who graduated from the University of Lincoln in September, had been travelling alone in New Zealand for two weeks, following a six-week group trip through South America.

Her brother Michael said: "It was what she wanted - she wanted to see the world."

Image copyright Millane Family

Her family, from Wickford, near Basildon, said they spoke to her "most days", describing her silence as "completely out of character".

The Foreign Office said it was providing support to Auckland police.