Epping cash machine blown out of Santander bank
- 30 November 2018
Thieves attempted to steal a cash machine by blowing it out of the wall of a bank.
Two men tried to use gas to create an explosion at the Epping High Street branch of Santander at about 03:30 GMT, Essex Police believe.
Officers said it was not yet clear whether the thieves got away with any money from the machine, however the attempt caused significant damage.
Police said no-one was hurt, and a cordon remained in place.