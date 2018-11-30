Image copyright Everything Epping Forest Image caption Police believe thieves tried to cause a gas explosion to force the ATM from the wall

Thieves attempted to steal a cash machine by blowing it out of the wall of a bank.

Two men tried to use gas to create an explosion at the Epping High Street branch of Santander at about 03:30 GMT, Essex Police believe.

Officers said it was not yet clear whether the thieves got away with any money from the machine, however the attempt caused significant damage.

Police said no-one was hurt, and a cordon remained in place.