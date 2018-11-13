Image copyright Family handout Image caption John Pordage was shot dead at a petrol station in Chelmsford

An electrician was shot dead in a row that started over comments about a woman's "nice bum", a court heard.

John Pordage, 34, died after being shot at a BP petrol station in Chelmsford, Essex, on 5 August last year.

Woolwich Crown Court heard that Bradley Blundell shot Mr Pordage in the chest after he was called "the Milkybar Kid".

Mr Blundell, 19, denies murder, conspiring to pervert the course of justice and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Jurors heard that Mr Pordage was at the Baddow Road garage with a friend in the early hours of the morning when one of them made the "nice bum" comment about another driver, Ella Colgate.

Prosecutor Tracy Ayling QC said this led to an argument with Mr Blundell and another passenger in Miss Colgate's car, which ended with Mr Pordage being shot in the chest.

She said the defendant's anger "spilled over" after either Mr Pordage, who lived in Galleywood, Essex, or his friend called him "the Milkybar Kid".

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Bradley Blundell handed himself in to police in Amsterdam

Ms Ayling said Mr Blundell, of Cromwell Close in Boreham, shot Mr Pordage after his friend, who was armed with a cosh, also attacked him.

After the shooting, Mr Blundell and two of his friends, who cannot be named for legal reasons, burnt their clothes and mobile phones, the court heard.

The jury was told the defendant also went on the run before eventually handing himself in at a police station in Amsterdam on 31 March.

Miss Colgate, 18, of Aldridge Close, Chelmsford, is also on trial for conspiring to pervert the course of justice, which she denies.

Ms Ayling said the pair told a witness to lie about what she remembered of the incident.

The trial continues.