Image copyright Google Image caption John Hicks was found in London Road in Grays, Essex, in the early hours of 3 July

The death of a man who was found with a head injury in Grays is no longer being treated as suspicious, police said.

John Hicks, 56, was found with a head injury in London Road on Tuesday 3 July. He died in hospital the next day.

Police arrested a woman aged 47 and a 19-year-old man on suspicion of murder in the days afterwards.

However, Essex Police said the post-mortem results meant the death is no longer suspicious.

The pair would not face any further investigation with regards to the murder inquiry, police said.

An inquiry is ongoing into an alleged assault on Mr Hicks, but it is not being connected to his death, police said.