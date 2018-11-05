Image copyright Essex Police Image caption A lorry jack-knifed between junction 30 for Tilbury and Lakeside and junction 29 for the A127

A lorry jack-knifed on the M25, causing the motorway to be closed and prompting warnings of delays ahead of the morning rush hour.

Two lanes remain closed on the anti-clockwise carriageway of the motorway after the crash in the early hours.

The lorry jack-knifed between junction 30 for Tilbury and Lakeside and junction 29 for the A127 in Essex.

The four-lane road was closed for about three hours following the crash, which happened at about 02:45 GMT.

While two lanes have reopened, recovery work is still taking place and the Highways England have warned motorists to expect delays.

"Delays expected to build as we approach morning rush hour," it said in a tweet.

"Please allow extra journey time if travelling in the area."

The Highways Agency said all lanes should reopen by 10:45 GMT.

Essex Police said there were no serious injuries reported.