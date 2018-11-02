Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Andrew McVicar and Colin Garrod have been jailed for life for manslaughter

Two men have been jailed for a "sham robbery" at a house that led to the death of man.

Colin Garrod, 51, and Andrew McVicar, 35, were sentenced to life in prison for the manslaughter of Timothy Smith.

Mr Smith, 57, died last March after he was pushed and fell over and hit his head as the pair staged a house robbery in Hullbridge, Essex.

At Basildon Crown Court, the judge said Mr Smith was "an innocent person in the wrong place at the wrong time".

Garrod and McVicar got away with a holdall containing around £50,000 and used it to go on spending sprees, the court heard. Police have since recovered around £34,000.

McVicar, of Dewsgreen, Basildon, and Garrod, of Crowborough Road, Southend were also sentenced to 12 years for affray, possession of an imitation firearm and possessing criminal property, to run concurrently. They must serve a minimum of six years before being eligible for parole.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption A bundle of cash in a support bandage was discovered at Garrod's home

The court heard that on 19 March 2017, Garrod and McVicar went to a house in The Drive, Hullbridge, armed with an imitation gun and wearing balaclavas.

They accosted homeowner Glenn Mattram and his family, as well as Mr Smith and his wife who were returning from the local pub.

Jurors were told that while he was being forced into the property, Mr Smith received a "sharp shove in the back" which caused him to fall and hit his head on a low wall.

Image copyright Google Image caption Timothy Smith suffered "catastrophic" injuries during the incident in The Drive, Hullbridge

The judge John Lodge, said the pair - who were both on life licences at the time - had carried out a "terrifying criminal act".

He told how the "sham robbery" had "tragic, unintended consequences" but Garrod and McVicar had also "callously denied" Mr Smith's wife the right to tend to her dying husband.

A third man - Jamie Caborn, 29, of Luncies Road, Basildon - was given an 18-month suspended sentence after admitting being in possession of criminal property.

He was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.