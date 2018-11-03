Image copyright Google Image caption The misconduct hearing at Southend Civic Centre heard Laura Kyle was accused of making the searches between June 2012 and July 2013

A police officer who used force systems to make "multiple" searches of three people has been found guilty of gross misconduct.

PC Laura Kyle, who resigned from Essex Police in February, has been barred from re-employment in any other force.

A police misconduct hearing was told she did not attend interviews to explain her actions, which breached the standards of professional behaviour.

The panel said if she had not resigned she would have been sacked.

The former officer was accused of making the searches between June 2012 and July 2013.

Failed to explain

She was asked to attend two interviews in February, but handed in her resignation instead.

Ms Kyle also failed to provide an adequate account as to why she carried out the searches, the hearing at Southend Civic Centre heard.

Det Supt Scott Cannon, who sat on the panel, said: "In order to maintain public confidence and trust, it's vital information held by the police is accessed only for policing purposes.

"Former PC Laura Kyle's actions fell well below those we expect and demand from Essex Police officers and her conduct amounted to gross misconduct."

The Essex Police misconduct hearing found she had breached the standards of professional behaviour relating to confidentially, orders and instructions.