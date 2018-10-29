Essex

Essex teacher charged with sex offences

  • 29 October 2018
Essex Police
Image caption Essex Police is appealing for information about Timothy Eastwell

A teacher has been charged with eight child sex offences between 2017 and 2018.

Timothy Eastwell, 57, from Woodcote Road in Leigh-on-Sea, was first arrested in June.

He has now been charged with a series of charges including two counts of assaulting a boy under the age of 13 by touching and four counts of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching.

He will appear at Basildon Magistrates' Court on 6 December.

Mr Eastwell is also charged one count of causing a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity with no penetration and one count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child under the age of 13.

He has been released on bail.

Essex Police is appealing for anyone who may have information relating to the case to contact them.

