Samuel Breed: Rainham cyclist killed by motorbike in Purfleet
A teenager died when he was hit by a motorbike while out cycling, an inquest has heard.
Samuel Breed, 13, died at the scene of the crash in London Road, Purfleet, Essex, on 30 June.
A post-mortem examination found Samuel, from Rainham in east London, died from multiple injuries, while the motorcyclist was also injured.
Senior coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray opened and adjourned the hearing, in Chelmsford, until April.
The collision happened at the junction with Vellacott Close.
In a statement issued soon after his death, Samuel's family said: "We have lost a wonderful son. He was loved by all who met him and his star will continue to shine forever."
The full inquest is due to take place on 12 April 2019.