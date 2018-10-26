Essex

Theydon Bois Tesco targeted by thieves using digger

  • 26 October 2018
Stolen digger at Tesco, Theydon Bois Image copyright EEF News
Image caption The stolen digger was used to break in to the Tesco store in Coppice Row

Five men are being hunted by police after a stolen digger was used in a ram-raid.

The Tesco store on Coppice Row, Theydon Bois, Essex, had its wall smashed out and its cash machine stolen.

The men, dressed in black and wearing balaclavas, made off towards Abridge in a black Range Rover and navy Ford Fiesta at about 03:00 BST.

The Range Rover, which had been reported as stolen, was later found by officers on Tysea Hill.

Image copyright EEF News
Image caption A police cordon was in place following the raid in the early hours of the morning

