Image copyright @Chelm_LPT_C Image caption The man was going to the convention, which is being held in London this weekend

A man making his way to a Comic Con prompted a police response over his haul of toy weapons - which included a sword and imitation guns.

He was stopped by police on Springfield Road in Chelmsford at about 10:00 BST after a concerned call from the public.

But officers said it was "quickly established" the weapons were fancy dress items for the entertainment convention in London this weekend.

The team which stopped the man tweeted "#BetterSafeThanSorry".

The man was allowed to keep the items but was given "suitable advice" from the police.

Comic Con shows are designed for fans of television, gaming and sci-fi, and many attendees arrive in fancy dress.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some of those at last year's Comic Con in London in their costumes

An Essex Police spokeswoman said: "People are reminded to be sensible when attending fancy dress events as items may look real to the untrained eye."

The force's control room added: "All reports of firearms or weapons seen are treated as the 'real thing' until we can confirm that they aren't."