Southend train stabbing: Teen seriously injured
A 19-year-old man has suffered life-changing injuries after being stabbed multiple times on a train.
Police were called to Southend station at 23:54 BST on Monday to reports of a man being attacked.
The teenager was taken to hospital by the South East Coast Ambulance Service and remains in a serious but stable condition.
Detectives said the attack was targeted and are appealing for information.
British Transport Police, which is investigating the attack, said the man was travelling on a train between Southend and Westcliff when the incident happened.
DCI Sam Blackburn said: "This was a targeted attack and we are putting all our efforts into bringing the perpetrators to justice. "