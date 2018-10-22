Image caption Essex Police has sacked DC Peter Wood for lying to bosses

A detective has been sacked after not taking steps to trace a suspect, failing to secure evidence for forensic examinations and lying to bosses.

DC Peter Wood's behaviour while working in the North Child Abuse Investigation Team between June 2013 and August 2014 was found to be gross misconduct.

He also made a false entry into the force system saying he had carried out checks which he had not done.

DC Wood was dismissed after a misconduct hearing in Southend.

Essex Police apologised to alleged child abuse victims in 2015 after finding problems with 30 investigations, most of which related to the North Child Abuse Investigation Team.

Among the three allegations found against DC Wood by the panel was failing to secure a laptop and two mobile phones for forensic examinations, and then lying to bosses to cover his tracks.

He also failed safeguarding requirements by not taking steps to find a suspect, and again lied to his supervisor.

Supt Kevin Baldwin, who was part of the hearing panel, said: "Police officers are expected to always act with the highest standards of behaviour and it is profoundly damaging to the trust and confidence that victims of crime must have in us when the actions of an officer do not meet those expectations.

"This is even more crucial in the most harmful and complex crimes we investigate."