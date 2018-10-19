Image caption The injunction was granted at Chelmsford Crown Court

Nine people who police claim are members of a violent, drug-dealing gang have been banned from wearing hoodies.

The four adults and five teenagers are part of the "C17" gang, which Essex Police said terrorised people in Grays and Lakeside shopping centre.

An injunction was granted at Chelmsford Crown Court after Essex Police and Thurrock Council provided evidence.

Ch Supt Andrew Mariner said: "We won't stop until this violence is removed from our streets."

As part of the injunction, the gang members - led by 18-year-old Roland "Valenti" Douherty - cannot enter Grays town centre or park, the Seabrooke Rise estate, Grays Beach Riverside Park or intu Lakeside shopping centre.

Douherty, of Cardinal Road in Chafford Hundred, Ayomide "Riggz" Olarbigbe, 22, of Willow Street in Romford, Reece Stoddart, 19, of London Road in Grays, and Bill Monteiro, 25, of Darnley Road in Grays were also handed the injunction, which bans them from making violent drill rap music videos to provoke rival gangs, wearing hoodies or face coverings and associating with C17 members online.

Gang leader Douherty's 15-year-old brother Jordan was murdered in Romford in June.

Ch Supt Mariner said the gang was responsible for "unprecedented levels" of crime in the area, including acid attacks, stabbings and robberies.

As well as dealing drugs and carrying out violent attacks, police said they exploited local youngsters by getting them to run drugs and carry cash from deals.

The gang also preyed on young girls, many of whom had been reported missing, police said.

Rob Gledhill, Conservative leader of Thurrock Council, said that since an initial injunction was granted last month, the community had noticed a "marked difference in their quality of life".

One of the adults handed the injunction and three of the youths - who cannot be named because of their age - deny being part of C17.