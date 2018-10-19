Image copyright PAUL NIXON copyright Image caption Christopher Jones' former home in Harwich

A house that once belonged to the captain of The Mayflower will be opened as a tourist attraction to mark the 400th anniversary of the historic trip to America.

Captain Christopher Jones led the trip which took the Pilgrim Fathers to the New World in 1620.

His Harwich home is being converted into a museum ahead of the celebrations in 2020.

Tendring District Council has agreed a lease for the King's Head Street home.

A significant part of his abode has already been restored to its original features, the council said, and work would start to make it accessible and allow it to hold exhibits.

Image copyright Boston Globe/Getty Images Image caption The Mayflower brought Pilgrim Fathers to America in 1620

The arrival of The Mayflower is celebrated each year in America during Thanksgiving.

Mick Skeels, Tendring cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said: "Harwich is already a brilliant place to visit with lots of attractions such as the Ha'Penny Pier and Redoubt Fort, among countless others.

"But with the surge of interest expected around the Mayflower 400th celebrations, Historic Harwich - home of The Mayflower - has so much more to offer people, especially those looking to follow in the footsteps of the Pilgrims.

"At the heart of that is Captain Christopher Jones' house, and for visitors to be able to walk around his home will surely make this the jewel in the crown of the tourist offer."