Image copyright Getty Images Image caption No criminal charges were brought against Danish Kaneria, but his team-mate was jailed

Police have said they are "reassessing" a spot-fixing investigation involving a former Pakistan cricket international, after he admitted his role.

Danish Kaneria and Mervyn Westfield were banned by the England and Wales Cricket Board in relation to a match between Essex and Durham in 2009.

Westfield was jailed for his involvement, but Mr Kaneria, 37, had denied claims until a recent interview.

An Essex Police spokesman said the force was aware of the comments.

No criminal charges were brought against Mr Kaneria - on the grounds of insufficient evidence.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kaneria, who spent six seasons at Essex, has now apologised to the club and former team-mates

But in 2012, he was banned for life from playing in England and Wales after being found guilty of corruption.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, he said: "My name is Danish Kaneria and I admit that I was guilty of the two charges brought against me by the England and Wales Cricket Board in 2012.

"I have become strong enough to make this decision because you cannot live a life with lies."

Westfield was handed a four-month prison sentence after agreeing to concede 12 runs during an over of a one-day game for Essex against Durham in 2009.

He accepted £6,000 from an illegal bookmaker.

Mr Kaneria, who took 261 Test wickets for Pakistan in his career, has also apologised to Westfield.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We are aware of comments made during an interview and we are currently reassessing the investigation."