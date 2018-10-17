Essex

Brentwood car crash: Man dies during police pursuit

  • 17 October 2018

A man has died after the car he was travelling in failed to stop for police earlier.

The grey Nissan Micra was being pursued by officers in a police car when it hit a lamppost near the Shell garage in Brook Street, Brentwood, at about 03:00 BST.

The man was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

A spokesman for the Independent Office for Police Conduct confirmed it was investigating the crash.

