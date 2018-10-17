Brentwood car crash: Man dies during police pursuit
- 17 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died after the car he was travelling in failed to stop for police earlier.
The grey Nissan Micra was being pursued by officers in a police car when it hit a lamppost near the Shell garage in Brook Street, Brentwood, at about 03:00 BST.
The man was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.
A spokesman for the Independent Office for Police Conduct confirmed it was investigating the crash.