Image caption The Army and Navy flyover is due to reopen to traffic on Monday

A major traffic route in Essex is to reopen after more than a month of repair works.

Traffic will be allowed to use the Army and Navy flyover in Chelmsford from 06:00 BST on Monday.

The 40-year-old structure closed on 11 September after an inspection found two of its supporting columns were damaged.

Essex County Council blamed the summer heatwave for the problem, claiming high temperatures caused "expansion in the structure as a whole".

A full inspection has also been carried out on the flyover - three years ahead of national guidelines.

Conservative councillor Kevin Bentley, cabinet member for infrastructure, said the work had now been finished, and thanked the public for their patience.

"We know the closure has caused some congestion in recent weeks but with repair work complete and an independent inspection complete, we can reopen."

Image caption It has taken more than a month to repair two damaged supporting columns, which Essex County Council says shifted on their plinths

"Work will now move forward on the future options for the whole junction, through the task force which was announced last month.

"This will consider all the options available for a long-term solution," he added.

In July, the flyover - which was built as a temporary traffic solution in 1978 - recently closed for three weeks for "essential repair works".

As part of a programme of works, the structure was resurfaced and improvements were made to the concrete structure and drainage system.

A a new lower speed limit of 20mph was imposed when the road reopened in August, reduced from 30mph.