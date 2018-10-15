Image copyright Google Image caption The Church Lane Surgery is based at Braintree College

A GP surgery placed in special measures by the NHS watchdog has been given six months to make changes after all its services were rated inadequate.

Poor medicine management and leadership threatened patient safety at Church Lane Surgery in Braintree, the Care Quality Commission said in its report.

Surgery owners Virgin Care responded to a warning from inspector Professor Steve Field with an action plan.

If changes were not made enforcement measures will be imposed, he said.

The practice serves 12,000 patients with a slightly higher than average elderly population.

Two GPs, two nursing staff and five administrators are listed as staff on the practice website.

The Care Quality Commission's report revealed concerns about the risk to patients by the practice's breach of regulations and low staffing levels.

The priorities for improvement were to ensure care and treatment is provided in a safe way and effective systems were introduced to ensure fundamental standards of care, the inspector said.

Improved performance in cervical screening was highlighted as a special concern.

"The service will be kept under review and if needed could be escalated to urgent enforcement action," the inspector said.

This would mean close supervision of the practice as new systems are imposed to ensure safe provision of care.

Virgin Care said it is determined to turn around the surgery.

Practice manager Christian Ellwood said: "The report's rating is disappointing to our team who have worked so hard to improve the service.

"We have a comprehensive action plan and we welcome the CQC's report which confirms we are focused on the right areas to improve the services we deliver.

"We will work with the CQC as we strive towards a 'good' or, in time, 'outstanding' rating for Church Lane Surgery."