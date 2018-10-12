Image copyright Google Image caption Blue Mills Hill was closed from the B1018 Malden Road to Mope Lane

A 21-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a fatal crash.

The crash involving a Ford Fiesta and a BMW 520, in Blue Mills Hill, Wickham Bishops, happened at about 23:00 BST on Wednesday.

The man, from Terling, is also charged with escaping lawful custody and perverting the course of justice.

A 17-year-old boy and two 18-year-old women who were arrested have been released under investigation.

A woman held on suspicion of assisting an offender has been bailed, according to Essex Police.

The force said the Fiesta and BMW were "in a collision", both cars left the road and the Fiesta ended up in a hedge.

The driver of the Fiesta, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 21-year-old has been remanded in custody to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court.