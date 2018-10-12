Image copyright Google Image caption The westbound road between the B1035 at Horsley Cross and the A133 at Hare Green is closed

A woman has died when the car she was driving crashed into a lorry in a lay-by.

The victim, in her 30s, is believed to have left the road in a Ford Galaxy on the A120 near Little Bentley at about 01:20 BST on Friday.

She died at the scene. Nobody else was injured.

The westbound road between the B1035 at Horsley Cross and the A133 at Hare Green is likely to remain closed "until at least mid-morning", police said.

Essex Police has appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward or who may have dash cam footage from before the crash, or saw a Ford Galaxy in the area of Elmstead Market.