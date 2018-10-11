Image copyright Google Image caption A 65-year-old woman and a girl, 11, were hit while walking on Coronation Avenue, East Tilbury

A woman, 65, has died nearly five months after she was injured in a hit-and-run crash in south Essex.

She had head injuries after a Mercedes crashed into her and a girl, 11, while they were walking on Coronation Avenue, East Tilbury on 16 May.

In June, Liam Jones-Bell, 25, of Markhams Close, Laindon, was jailed for three years and four months for dangerous driving.

The girl is recovering from her injuries at home.

Jones-Bell pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, driving other than in accordance with licence, using vehicle without insurance, failing to stop after a crash and drug and drink driving.

The woman died in the early hours of Thursday and a post-mortem examination will take place to determine cause of death.

Police said depending on the results of that they will consult with the Crown Prosecution Service to decide if other charges are now suitable.