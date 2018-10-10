Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Steven Drummond would have been in his 50s at the time his skull was found

A skull found in a field in Essex belonged to a homeless Scottish man, police have said.

It was found on land off Shopland Road, Rochford, in September 2017, and more bones were uncovered in the area in August this year.

Forensic tests revealed the remains belonged to Steven Drummond, who was born in Glasgow in 1961.

Mr Drummond, who would have been in his 50s when the skull was found, had been living rough in Essex, police believe.

Officers are treating his death as unexplained and want to speak to anyone who may have been in contact with him in 2017 and the few years before.

Det Insp Julie Gowen said: "I need to speak to anyone who can help us piece together Steven's movements before he died.

"If you knew him in 2017 I need you to come forward and speak to my team.

"I hope this can provide Steven's family with some answers about his last days, and why he was in this part of Essex, to offer them some peace at this difficult time."