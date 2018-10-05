Image caption Kevin Dowley was convicted at Basildon Crown Court last month

A forensic investigator with a "tattoo fetish" convicted of sexually assaulting two women has been dismissed from a police force.

Kevin Dowley, 62, of Stanford-le-Hope, assaulted women he met as victims of crime while working with Essex Police.

He was convicted at Basildon Crown Court last month. A police panel sacked him after finding him guilty of gross misconduct.

Det Ch Supt Stuart Hooper said he significantly undermined police values.

Dowley, who had worked as a Metropolitan Police officer for 30 years before joining Essex Police as a civilian, put his hand down one woman's dungarees while investigating a house burglary, the court heard.

He also made a second woman take her top off and pulled down her leggings when taking pictures of her injuries at Grays Police Station.

'Destroyed trust'

The court had heard that Dowley had a "tattoo fetish" and commented on one of the women's during his work.

His first victim was a recovering heroin addict who was on a methadone programme. Both women, who had mental health issues.

The assaults took place during July and August in 2016.

He faced three allegations of gross misconduct, which were all proven.

Det Ch Supt Stuart Hooper, who chaired Thursday's misconduct panel, said: "[Crime Scene Invesitgators] often work unaccompanied and enter the homes of victims of crime at times when they are at the most vulnerable and in the most need of reassurance, support and confidence in the police.

"CSI Dowley has exploited that and other vulnerabilities of victims, such as mental health so much so that he has destroyed the trust and confidence in CSIs in this function."

Dowley will be sentenced on 19 November.