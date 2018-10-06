Image copyright PA Image caption John "Goldfinger" Palmer was shot six times in his garden

New leads are being investigated into the "professional" killing of a notorious conman after his family put up a £100,000 reward.

John "Goldfinger" Palmer, 65, was shot six times outside his Essex home in 2015 in what police said had "all the hallmarks" of a professional hit.

The initial £50,000 reward was doubled to coincide with the anniversary of his death in June.

Officers say they have received "a number of calls" since the appeal.

An Essex Police spokeswoman said: "Mr Palmer's family, with the support of Crimestoppers, offered a reward of up to £100,000 for information leading to arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Mr Palmer's murder.

"Since our appeal we have received a number of calls with information which have instigated further lines of inquiry."

John "Goldfinger" Palmer: A life of crime

Born near Birmingham, his nickname derives from his connection to the 1983 £25m Brink's-Mat gold bullion robbery at Heathrow Airport. He was acquitted, but his associate Kenneth Noye was convicted

Palmer was jailed in the UK for eight years in 2001 for a £20m Spanish timeshare fraud involving 16,000 victims. He served half his sentence and a confiscation order for £33m was overturned at the Court of Appeal

In 2005, he was declared bankrupt with debts of £3.9m, despite a reputed wealth of £300m

Two years later, he was arrested by Spanish police and charged with fraud, firearm possession and money laundering

He was due to stand trial on these charges at the time of his death

It was first thought Palmer had died of natural causes after being shot at his home on Sandpits Lane in South Weald near Brentwood.

A week later, a post-mortem examination found he had been shot in the chest six times.

Despite an arrest being made, no-one has ever been charged over his death.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Detectives believe Mr Palmer's killer may have used this hole in the fence to spy on his movements in the days before his death

Image caption Christina Ketley said her partner John Palmer had "without doubt made mistakes in his life", but had led a "normal" life prior to his death

Earlier this year, police said Palmer may have been watched by his killer through a spyhole in a fence before his death.

In June, his partner Christina Ketley said: "It haunts us every day to think that whoever was responsible was clearly watching John, stalking him like an animal before brutally and callously ending his life."

