The crash happened on the A127 on Sunday afternoon

Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving three vehicles on a dual carriageway.

The crash between an HGV, Honda Jazz and Ford Focus happened on the A127 in West Horndon, Essex, near the junction with the M25, at about 12:10 BST.

One person had to be freed from their vehicle by the fire service and two people from the Honda and one from the Ford were taken to hospital.

The injuries are suspected to be serious but not life-threatening.

The road was shut for more than two hours.