Image caption The 19-year-old is in a serious but stable condition at Basildon Hospital

A 19-year-old man shot in the stomach remains in a serious but not life-threatening condition.

The man was taken to Basildon University Hospital at about 19:15 BST on Wednesday after being attacked in Tilbury, Essex.

Police said it is believed he was shot in the area of Raphael Avenue.

A 36-year-old man from Tilbury and a 40-year-old man in Stanford-le-Hope were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Both have been bailed.

Police said they believed it was a "targeted attack", with no wider risk to the public.

The two men both have been made subject of strict bail conditions, including restrictions of movements and curfews, Essex Police said.

Image caption Police believe the 19-year-old was injured in the area of Raphael Avenue and Sullivan Road in Tilbury

Officers are still trying to trace a black Mazda 3 with the registration number YH58 LKL in connection with the incident.

Det Ch Insp Daniel Stoten said: "I believe there are people that may have witnessed this incident or have information to give and I need them to come forward.

"I appreciate that some people may not feel comfortable speaking to a police officer. However, this is a really serious crime where a firearm has been discharged on a residential estate. We cannot allow this sort of crime to go unanswered."