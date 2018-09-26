Image copyright PA Image caption The man was taken to Basildon University Hospital with a gunshot wound

A 19-year-old man has been shot in the stomach in a "targeted" attack.

The teenager was taken to Basildon University Hospital with a gunshot wound at about 19:15 BST and is in a serious condition.

Essex Police said he was shot after being approached by two men in the area of Raphael Avenue and Sullivan Road in Tilbury, Essex.

The two roads have been cordoned off and witnesses reported seeing armed officers at the hospital in Basildon.

The hospital tweeted to say that its A&E department remained open to the public.

Det Insp Stuart Truss, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "This investigation is in a very early stage but we're already building up a picture of the circumstances which led up to it.

"While it is unclear what the motive behind the attack was we believe it was targeted and there is no risk to the wider public."

He confirmed officers were at Basildon University Hospital and appealed for anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

"The area where it is thought this incident took place is a busy residential one and I believe someone will have seen something," he added.

"I particularly need to speak to anyone who saw a small black car in the area at the time of the incident."