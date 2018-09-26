Image copyright Google Image caption The council has apologised for wrongly naming the woman as guilty of benefit fraud

A council has been made to apologise for wrongly accusing a woman benefit fraud and deducting her payments.

The woman, who has mental health and mobility problems, was caused "anxiety and stress" by Basildon Council, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman said.

The council incorrectly sent out a press release naming the woman as a benefit cheat in November 2014 which led to her being named in the media.

It will pay her £150 in compensation.

The woman, referred to as Mrs F by the ombudsman, complained that as a result of the council's "harassment" she was forced to leave her property.

In 2013 the council found Mrs F had been overpaid benefits by £11,840 and eventually passed her details on to enforcement agencies.

In November 2014 the woman was found guilty of making a false representation in a Right to Buy application form but not guilty of failing to notify a change of circumstances in relation to housing benefit.

However, the council sent out a press release stating she had been found guilty of benefit fraud before recalling it hours later.

After Mrs F had left the council's area she incorrectly had deductions taken from her benefit payments in 2017, despite having agreed a debt relief order to pay back the money.

She made an initial complaint in 2017 which the ombudsman found was not handled in line with the council's procedures.

A Basildon Council spokeswoman said: "The ombudsman found fault on three parts of Mrs F's complaint and the council accepts the judgement and also apologises for any distress caused."