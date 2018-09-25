Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Zakaria Lahrar has been jailed for the murder of Daniel Adger

A man has been jailed for 14 years for the murder of Daniel Adger.

Zakaria Lahrar, 20, of Dee Close, Upminster, was found guilty following a three-week trial in March. He has already served 374 days in jail, Basildon Crown Court confirmed.

Mr Adger, 34, died after being attacked with a machete in Eden Green, South Ockendon on 21 August 2017.

Daniel Boakye, 31, of Western Green, Dagenham, will also be sentenced for the murder at a later date.

A police investigation found that Lahrar and Boakye "conspired to attack Mr Adger", who ran outside to call for help after the attack at about 13:00 BST.

Several passers-by came to his aid but the father-of-two later died of his injuries in hospital.

Image caption Mr Adger was attacked with a machete at a property in Eden Green, South Ockendon, on 21 August 2017

CCTV footage showed Lahrar meeting Connal Cocker-Dawkins, 20, at a hotel in Grays shortly after the murder.

Cocker-Dawkins, of Denmark Street, Plaistow, was jailed for three years on March 8 for conspiring to supply cocaine. He was found not guilty of conspiracy to murder.

Det Ch Insp Daniel Stoten, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "Lahrar and Boakye conspired to attack Mr Adger and inflicted terrible wounds upon him that led his death.

"Both men are dangerous individuals and today, Lahrar, has been sent to prison for many years. The community is a safer place without him."