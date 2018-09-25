Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Ruby Wilson was found "slumped" in her bedroom at Forest Place Nursing Home in Buckhurst Hill

A care home nurse has said she thought a male visitor was joking when he told her: "I just killed my nan."

Maria Stanciu told Chelmsford Crown Court Antony Jennings was "so calm" when he made the revelation at Forest Place Nursing Home in Buckhurst Hill.

She said it was like he was "on another planet" after slitting 94-year-old Ruby Wilson's throat on 29 November 2017.

Jennings, 33, has admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility but denies murder.

Giving evidence on Tuesday, Ms Stanciu described how Mrs Wilson, who had dementia, was a "happy person" who enjoyed singing.

She said the pensioner seemed happy to see her grandson when he came to visit.

But shortly after he arrived at the care home at 12:15, Jennings, of Clinton Crescent, Hainault, tapped the nurse on the shoulder and said: "I'm sorry, Maria. I just killed my nan."

Image caption The care home, in Roebuck Lane, has about 100 residents, many of whom have been diagnosed with dementia

Ms Stanciu told the court: "I asked him if he was joking and he said, 'come'."

"He was looking at my face and he was smiling."

The court heard she followed Jennings to his grandmother's room "thinking it was a joke" but found Mrs Wilson "slumped" in an armchair, covered in blood.

Ms Stanciu recalled asking Jennings "if he knows what he's done" and he replied: "She's in peace, she's not suffering any more, she's not in pain any more."

The trial continues.