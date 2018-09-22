Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was asleep at the time of the fire

A 12-year-old girl "narrowly escaped with her life" after a caravan she was asleep in was set on fire.

The girl has been taken to hospital with serious burns after the blaze in Humber Avenue, Jaywick, Essex, at 02:00 on Thursday.

A 15-year-old boy, from Clacton, has been arrested on suspicion of arson and released on bail until 18 October.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen suspicious activity at the time of the fire to make contact.

Det Sgt Dan Jeffries said: "This was a callous act where a young girl was seriously injured and narrowly escaped with her life."