Image copyright Essex Police Image caption James Brooks has been told to hand himself in to begin his jail sentence

A man who grew cannabis in a "secret room" has been jailed after his "unduly lenient" sentence was overturned.

James Brooks, 24, was given an 18-month suspended sentence at Basildon Crown Court in July after police uncovered a drug farm in his home.

But this was quashed at the Appeal Court after the Attorney General called for a tougher sentence.

Brooks, of Rochford Road, Southend, must now hand himself in to police to begin a 32-month jail term.

He had pleaded guilty to producing cannabis and possessing cocaine with intent to supply, after police raided his home in April and discovered a "concealed" room beside his bedroom.

Inside, they found cannabis plants and specialist lighting equipment, while a safe in the bedroom also contained 40g of cocaine.

Officers also uncovered assorted drugs paraphernalia and a small cluster of weapons, including a knuckle duster and hunting knife.

Brooks was sentenced on the basis that he had a "lesser role" in the drugs enterprise. He was a drug user himself and was in debt.

But lawyers for the Attorney General challenged that assessment, and Lady Justice Rafferty, who oversaw the appeal, accepted he played a "significant" role.