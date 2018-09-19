Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The gecko was the size of a £1 coin

A gecko made a journey of nearly 1,000 miles (1,609km) stowed away in the luggage of a family returning from a holiday in Spain.

The lizard, about the size of a £1 coin, found its way into a bag of clothes in Majorca before making the trip to Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire.

It was collected by the RSPCA and taken to South Essex Wildlife Hospital and has now been rehomed.

The RSPCA said it was "lucky" to have been found by the holidaymakers.

It was found on 7 September and would have been unlikely to survive in UK temperatures, the RSPCA said.