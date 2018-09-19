Image caption The burglary took place at Baylee's Launderette in Grays in December

A man has been found guilty of taking part in an armed raid on a flat above a launderette in which a man died.

Christopher Salvador, 31, from Watford, was part of a gang which broke into Baylee's launderette in Grays on 4 December 2017, armed with axes.

He was convicted at Basildon Crown Court of aggravated burglary but found not guilty of possessing an imitation firearm used in the raid.

Michael Williams, 36, of Milton Keynes, was found not guilty on both counts.

Three other men have already pleaded guilty to taking part in the burglary.

One of the intruders, Paul Robertson, 39, died during the raid in which the owner of the launderette was tied up and had an imitation gun put to his head.

Daniel Wood and his partner Claire Carter previously told the court how the masked men burst into their home shouting "police" before demanding money and threatening the pair and their children.

Mr Wood, who sustained axe cuts to his ankles, was initially charged with murder after Mr Robertson's body was discovered at the bottom of the stairs in the flat but the charge was dropped.

He told the jury the attackers had pointed the "gun" at his children and stolen £2,800 of cash which had been put aside for Christmas presents.

A date has not been set for sentencing.