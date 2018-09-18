Image caption Christmas Wonderland, based at St John's Plant Centre in Clacton, Essex, won a High Court battle to stay open last year

A Christmas attraction and garden centre has been told to stop trading by the council - a year after winning a High Court battle to stay open.

St John's Plant Centre, which runs Christmas Wonderland in winter, has been served an enforcement notice by Tendring District Council due to not having the correct planning permission.

The council, which has talked to the business owners, said illegal trading had caused "highways problems".

The Clacton firm declined to comment.

The council said the Earls Hall Drive site only had permission to operate as a wholesale outlet, but had been trading as a retail garden centre as well as the festive attraction.

It said talks had been ongoing since last Christmas to find ways to address the issues, including finding alternative sites, however no new planning permission had been submitted.

The enforcement notice will come into force after 28 days, and the nursery has a further six weeks to wrap up unauthorised trade.

Fred Nicholls, Tendring cabinet member for corporate enforcement, said: "The access road is not suitable for such large numbers of vehicles, nor is the junction with St John's Road - a major route into Clacton - able to cope.

"Last year we saw long queues, which also cause a blight for nearby residents."

Last Christmas, the council issued Christmas Wonderland with a temporary stop notice because it was set up without planning permission.

The council then went to the High Court after the attraction kept operating, but the judge ruled in favour of Christmas Wonderland.