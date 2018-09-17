Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Essex Police said Martin Stokes was believed to still be in the UK

Police investigating an attempted murder after a brawl outside an Essex nightclub have appealed for information on the whereabouts of a man.

Three people were hit by a blue Audi after a fight outside Sugar Hut in Brentwood, a venue often featured in TV show The Only Way is Essex (Towie).

Essex Police are seeking Martin Stokes, 24, in connection with the incident on 2 April 2017.

Fifteen men are due to stand trial on April 23.

Mr Stokes is described as 6ft (1.75m) tall, of stocky build with light brown hair.

He is said to have links to Ireland, Hertfordshire and London as well as Essex.

Two men and a woman were taken to hospital as a result of the incident and have since been discharged.