Grays rapist hunted after woman attacked
- 17 September 2018
A man aged in his 60s is being hunted after a woman was raped in Essex.
The victim, aged in her 30s, was attacked after she was approached by the man in Grays town centre on Sunday afternoon.
He followed her towards Kilvert Wharf where he raped her just after 15:00 BST. He ran off after a member of the public intervened.
The attacker is aged between 60 and 70 years old and was wearing blue jeans, a blue fleece and black body warmer.