Image copyright Essex Police Image caption David Buisson stole £914,000 of valuables from homes and businesses in Essex

A serial burglar who fled to Spain after stealing more than £900,000 of valuables has been jailed.

David Buisson, 49, of Stanley Close, Ongar, targeted homes and businesses in the Epping Forest and Canvey areas between December 2015 and June 2017.

He was detained under a European Arrest Warrant in Fuengirola in April.

Buisson, who admitted 11 burglaries and two attempted burglaries, was jailed by a judge at Basildon Crown Court for eight years.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption A workshop discovered by police at an address used by David Buisson

Essex Police said Buisson mainly stole jewellery and cash but was also found with items including a drone.

When officers raided addresses connected to Buisson they found lock picks and drilling equipment.