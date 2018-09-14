Image copyright Sophie Hinchliffe Image caption Mrs Hinchliffe has beefed up her online security after the hack

A woman whose online cleaning videos have attracted more than 300,000 followers has been targeted by hackers.

Sophie Hinchliffe - known as "Mrs Hinch" - said she has now been given extra protection by Instagram.

The 28-year-old's quirky videos and pictures of her stylish home have seen hundreds of thousands of people become members of the "Hinch Army".

Mrs Hinchliffe, from Maldon, Essex, said she has been "overwhelmed" by the support of her followers.

The hairdresser said her "stomach was in a knot" when she couldn't get in to her @MrsHinchHome_X_ profile but her supporters pulled together to sort it out "within hours".

Image copyright Sophie Hinchliffe Image caption Mrs Hinchliffe posts pictures of her stylish home and cleaning tips

She added: "Instagram has upped my security but I had messages from [her followers] saying that if I had to close my account, they would follow me wherever I went. It made my heart melt."

Mrs Hinchliffe, who cleans for at least 30 minutes a day, has dubbed her cleaning cupboard "Narnia" and named some of her favourite products.

She said: "It sounds cheesy but cleaning is something everyone has to do so you might as well enjoy it.

"Cleaning helps me to relax and I've had so many messages from people saying I've really helped them with their mental health, which means such a lot."

Pictures of Mrs Hinchliffe's home have proved to be an Instagram hit - mainly, she believes, because everything in it can be bought from high street stores.

Some parts of her house are out of bounds to her followers, however.

"It's nice to keep some things private," she said.

Instagram has been contacted for a comment.