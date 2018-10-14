Image copyright The Craig Tyler Trust Image caption Since his death, Craig's mum Karen has campaigned tirelessly to help people with mental health issues

The mother of a man who took his own life has said she hopes to open a drop-in centre to help people with mental health issues.

Karen Pullen, from Pitsea, Essex, set up The Craig Tyler Trust in memory of her 22-year-old son.

Mr Tyler, who had a history of mental health issues and suffered from depression, hanged himself near Northlands Park on 8 April.

Ms Pullen said: "I want to get the message out that it's OK not to be OK."

An inquest at Essex Coroner's Court in August recorded that the father-of-two intended to take his own life.

His mother said his death came as a "massive shock" and until then, they had been "a normal, happy, close family".

Ms Pullen said: "I knew Craig had struggled with depression but I didn't know the extent of his illness.

"If we could have talked about it, things might have been different."

Image copyright The Craig Tyler Trust Image caption The trust's Sarah Cuthbert, Faye Dixie, Karen Pullen and Kelly Stanton-Hope at the football fundraiser to mark Craig's birthday

Before it can register as an official charity, The Craig Tyler Trust needs to have an annual income of £5,000.

So far, it has raised about £1,000 through a series of fundraising events supported by Essex Police and Basildon Council.

Ms Pullen's ultimate goal is to open a drop-in centre to help people with mental health issues.

She said: "There is a huge stigma surrounding mental health and, quite often, it is brushed under the carpet.

'Bridge that gap'

"I have spoken to various people who tell me they have to wait for counselling. My own granddaughter has been waiting for counselling since her father's death.

"When someone is struggling or they need a chat, we want to bridge that gap and be there."

Andrew Gordon, a Labour councillor for Basildon who has previously spoken out about his own mental health battles, said he had spent years campaigning for more mental health facilities.

"This kind of provision is absolutely needed in Basildon," he said.

"I have had my own experiences of not being able to get crisis care and know how much I would have benefitted from something like this."

Essex Partnership University Trust, which treats mental health patients in south Essex, has been approached for comment.