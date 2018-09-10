Image caption The family, who cannot be named, settled with Southend University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust during a High Court hearing

The parents of a 10-year-old boy starved of oxygen at birth have accepted almost £10m in damages.

The family, who cannot be named, settled with Southend University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust during a High Court hearing.

Judge, Mr Justice Lavender, said the boy, who suffers from cerebral palsy, had been left with "profound injuries".

A representative for the trust apologised for the "failings" in care on the day he was born.

Barrister Simon Browne QC, who represented the boy's parents, said the package totalled about £9.5m and would be made up of a lump sum plus regular payments.

The money will cover future care costs and compensate the boy's parents for care already provided.

Richard Booth QC, representing the trust, apologised for "any identified failings" in care provided on the day the boy was born.

He said no amount of money could "turn back the clock" but trust bosses hoped the package would "go some way towards alleviating the enormous challenges yet to be faced".