Image caption An alleyway was cordoned off as part of the investigation into the death of Lee Evans

Police investigating the murder of a man in Essex have arrested a 15-year-old boy.

Lee Evans, 47, was attacked in Cromar Way, Chelmsford, just before 01:00 BST on 22 June. He died later in hospital.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Evans had suffered multiple stab wounds and the cause of his death was a stab wound to the chest.

The teenager from South London, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remains in police custody.

Kyle Sullivan, 23, of Ongar Road, Writtle, was charged with Mr Evans' murder on 2 August and will appear in court again later this month.

He has also been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and possession of a Class B drug.