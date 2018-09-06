Wrong-way driver in multi-vehicle crash on A13 near Tilbury
- 6 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A driver who went the wrong way down a dual carriageway was involved in a collision with several vehicles.
The crash happened on the A13, in Essex, at about 20:45 BST on Wednesday. A car was driven towards oncoming traffic on the southbound side.
The number of vehicles involved is not yet known but police said no-one was seriously injured.
No-one has been arrested but a driver officers described as "elderly" has had their licence revoked.