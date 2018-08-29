Image caption The scene of the burglary at Baylee's Launderette in Grays

An armed burglar died in a botched raid after a father who was at home with his family fought back, a court was told.

Daniel Wood and his family were in their flat above a launderette in Grays, Essex, when a gang of masked men burst in, Basildon Crown Court heard.

Paul Robertson, 39, from Milton Keynes, was killed in the ensuing struggle.

Michael Williams, 36, of Milton Keynes, and Christopher Salvador, 31, of Watford, deny aggravated burglary and possession of an imitation firearm.

Mr Williams and Mr Salvador are alleged to have not entered the property but played supporting roles in the burglary.

Three men from the Watford and Milton Keynes areas - Joseph Pearl, Jerome Johnson and Harrison Fryer - have pleaded guilty to their part in the raid.

'Terrifying ordeal'

Cyrus Shroff, prosecuting, said Robertson had been the first of at least four men to enter the flat at about 21:30 GMT on 4 December last year - where Mr Wood's two children and partner were also present - carrying what looked like a black handgun and an axe.

He said the family were subjected to a "terrifying" ordeal as the gang demanded money and tied Mr Wood's hands behind his back with cable ties while pointing the gun at him.

The raiders took a diamond engagement ring from him and demanded to know "where's the money under the floorboards?", Mr Shroff said.

The gang threatened to cut off Mr Wood's head until he took them to a wardrobe, where there was £900 cash he had been saving for his children's Christmas presents, the court heard.

'Died at the scene'

Mr Shroff said after being told to lie on the floor, Mr Wood managed to break free.

"He managed to jump up from the floor, knocking the handgun out of Mr Robertson's hand, then started wrestling with him to get the axe off him," he said.

"One then shouted 'police'. It may have been because there were blue Christmas lights flashing in one of the windows and it may have confused them."

Mr Robertson suffered serious wounds to his wrists and head and died at the scene, jurors heard.

The trial, expected to last four weeks, continues.